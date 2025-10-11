New Delhi: The US “values” its relationship with India, US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor said Saturday after holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that focused on cooperation in areas of defence, trade and critical minerals.

Gor landed in New Delhi this morning on a six-day visit that came amid continuing strains in the bilateral relations over Washington’s imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports and a host of other measures taken by the Trump administration that hit Indian interests.

The Ambassador-designate held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri before meeting PM Modi.

In a post on “X”, Modi said he was “glad” to receive Gor.

“I’m confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” the prime minister said.

Gor said his meeting with Modi focused on defence, trade, technology and critical minerals, adding President Donald Trump considers Modi as a great leader and personal friend.

“We had a great series of meetings, including with Foreign Secretary Misri, with external affairs minister Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Doval,” Got told PTI and two other media outlets.

“We just finished an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Modi where we discussed bilateral issues including defence, trade and technology,” he said.

“We also discussed the importance of critical minerals and the importance of that to both our nations,” Gor added.

The discussion between the two sides on critical minerals assumes significance as it comes against the backdrop of China putting export restrictions on them.

“The US values its relationship with India and under the strong leadership of President Donald J Trump and Prime Minister Modi, I am optimistic about the days ahead for both of our nations,” Gor said.

“President Trump considers Modi a great and personal friend. In fact, just before I left for New Delhi, they had an incredible phone call. That is something that will continue over the weeks and months ahead,” Gor said.

The US ambassador-designate said he was confident that the India-US relationship would continue to grow.

“It’s an honour to serve as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to India and I look forward to this very important relationship. And (it will) continue to grow and deepen,” he said.

Gor, accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas, is visiting New Delhi, days after his appointment as the US envoy to India was confirmed by the Senate.

Following his meeting with Gor, Jaishankar said the discussions focused on the India-US relationship and its global significance.

“Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi. Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance,” Jaishankar said on social media.

“Wish him the best for his new responsibility,” he said.

On Foreign Secretary Misri’s meeting with Gor, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “They had a productive exchange on the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and its shared priorities.”

The relations between New Delhi and Washington have been reeling under severe stress after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duty for India’s purchase of Russian crude oil.

India described the US action as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”.

India has also been upset over Trump’s new policy on H1B visas.

However, the recent phone conversations between Prime Modi and US President Trump have raised hopes for a positive outcome from the ongoing negotiations for the trade deal.

The two countries recently resumed negotiations for the trade deal after a brief hiatus of a few weeks.

Gor, the White House personnel director and a loyal member of President Donald Trump’s inner circle, was nominated as the next American envoy to India in August.

In his reaction, Gor had said he was “beyond grateful” to Trump for showing “incredible trust and confidence” in nominating him to be his next US ambassador to India and the special envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

The US Senate this week confirmed the appointment.

American officials said Gor will not present his credentials as the US envoy during his stay in New Delhi this time.