With the commencement of summer season, we should be very careful towards our skin and protect it from harmful rays of the sun. Sunburn is very common due to sunlight.

Due to the sun, the skin becomes tan, sunburn. On the other hand, due to sweat on the face, the problem of acne increases for those with oily skin. If you want to get rid of these summer problems, then use mint for skin care.

Peppermint is a popular traditional remedy for a number of skin problems. It is believed to have calming effects. Along with giving the skin coolness, it also works to whiten and refine it. Mixing mint juice or peppermint oil in multani mitti on sunburned skin provides relief.

It is used to treat menstrual pains, diarrhea, nausea, depression-related anxiety, muscle and nerve pain, the common cold and indigestion.

Often, the skin becomes tanned due to excess exposure to sunlight. In this case, applying mint leaves on the skin improves the tone and remove tanning with the help of omega-3 fatty acids present in it.

People with oily skin often have more acne problems in the summer season. Pimples and multani mitti facepacks remove pimples. Prepare the pack by mixing mint leaves paste and rose water with multani mitti. Applying this pack on the face provides coolness to the skin and reduces excess oil from the skin that pours out in summer.

Sometimes, due to insect bites or heat on the skin, problems such as rashes and irritation occur. In this case, you will feel immediately cold by applying mint paste. It is also an excellent antiseptic. It is natural for the skin to be dry in the changing seasons. If you take peppermint in the diet, then the skin will get plenty of antioxidants and the glow of the skin will remain intact.