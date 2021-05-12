To avoid coronavirus infection, doctors have advised everyone to wash our hands frequently using hand sanitizer. Most people do this too, but do you know that sanitizer should be used carefully?

Excessive use of it can cause many skin problems. So, in this article, let us discuss a few details on what happens due to excessive use of sanitizers.

What does a sanitizer contain?

According to experts, the sanitizer contains a lot of ethyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol and antibacterial chemical, which kills bacteria and viruses from our skin. This protects us from the troubles caused by many types of viruses and bacteria.

How does skin damage?

According to experts, our skin can become dry and red due to repeated use of sanitizer. Apart from this, you may also get itchy from it. The sanitizer contains many acidic agents (lemon and vinegar), which can also irritate your skin. If your skin is very sensitive, then you should reduce the use of sanitizer.

What can be the option?

If you are having any kind of skin related problems after using sanitizer, then you should wash your hands with soap instead of sanitizer. It has been revealed in several studies that washing hands for 20 seconds with soap is as effective as a sanitizer. If you are having more problems, consult a skin expert (dermatologist) as soon as possible.