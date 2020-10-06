Patna: A number of PPE kits, used face masks, head caps and face shields were seen dumped at a cremation ground near Neulijuli canal of Dumuriguda village here in Keonjhar district Tuesday.

The incident led to panic among the local people who are fearful of the deadly COVID-9 outbreak.

Some passersby spotted the PPE kits dumped near the village cremation ground initially and as the news spread through word of mouth, curious but apprehensive villagers thronged the spot.

They were yet to find out who had dumped the kits of which some are used and some unused.

Notably, the killer disease has so far claimed 940 lives in the state. Keonjhar district Tuesday reported 51 positive cases, taking the tally to 4,858. Of them, 4,105 patients have so far recovered from the disease while 739 are still undergoing treatment. So far, 12 patients have died due to COVID-19 in the district and two for reasons other than the pandemic.

PNN