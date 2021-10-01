Tikiri (Rayagada): There is palpable anger among people in the tribal-dominated Kashipur block of Rayagada district in south Odisha against Utkal Alumina. A visit to Tikiri, home to the company’s plant, revealed people continue to live in acute distress and deprivations. Poverty, a signature of Kashipur block, is everywhere. Tribals, even 17 years after Utkal Alumina commenced production, feel cheated and rue their decision of ceding their lands to the corporate in the hope of an Eldorado. The company is an anathema to locals, for it seems to have failed to honour its initial promises.

Betrayal by the company that bought their land at cheap rates with the promise that they would get company jobs, non-payment of land dues, its empty promise to relocate land losers and above all, non-realisation of other simple commitments such as good roads, education for kids and providing healthcare facilities have all added up to alienate the innocent tribals. The district administration, even though it is aware of the people’s miseries, has done precious little to mitigate them. Worse, the administration has turned away from them whenever they looked to it to protect their interest and get justice. And to cap it all, the government machinery was prompt in branding the innocent tribals as Maoists whenever they rose to demand their justified rights. Records show two villagers were shot dead by police because they were demanding justice. Their crime was they believed the words of the authorities and the company and when they expressed displeasure at being cheated, they had to pay the ultimate price.

Recently, people took heart when local MP Saptagiri Ulaka met the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Berhampur, to discuss about local issues and exploitation. This seems to have followed last week’s reports on these issues by this newspaper. Calls by this correspondent to the RDC to know about the outcome of their meeting went unanswered. However, sources said the RDC has promised to call a meeting of all the stake-holders within three months.

Massive protests had taken place when the Aditya Birla Group decided to set up its plant in Tikiri. People outright denied to part with their land. However, they relented when promises of fast-paced development of the region and availability of facilities at par with those in developed urban areas were made to them. Locals were promised they will see a complete turnaround in their life in 10 years. However, 17 years have since passed. None of the promises have been delivered. Most of the villages around the plant have not received power connections. Doraguda village, where the plant is situated, got power supply four years ago after strong protests continued for very long. However, most of the time, there is no power supply in the village. Till today, there are no hard topped roads nor drinking water facilities in that village.

Tripati Jhodia of Bagirijhola village, where large chunks of private land had been acquired by the company, says Utkal Alumina took five acres from his family. While they received an initial Rs 21,000 per acre, the balance is yet to come. “The company insisted on full handover of land after which they would get jobs. Our lands have long gone to the company’s record, but we are still waiting for the jobs. Some were even given false appointment letters,” Tripati said, adding, when people protested they were suppressed by force. The two who were shot down by police were from this village.

Kabir Nayak, a co-villager, said they had given a memorandum to District Collector on 1 May, 2010 as the company failed to carry out its promises. However, the Collector refused to talk to the company authorities. After visiting the Collector’s office several times, the villagers kept quiet. Such stories of unkept promises, deceit and exploitation were heard in most of the nearby villages like Kocheipadar. Bhagaban Majhi, a resident of this village, said the company took over 100 acres of their land without even their knowledge. How is this possible without the help of the administration, he asked. They met several people including the National SC/ST Commission at Delhi, but to no avail. The villagers allege that no matter who comes as Collector cum District Magistrate or Superintendent of Police or their junior officials, somehow all get into the payroll of the company at the blink of an eye. They feel the district administration has been playing the role of the Guardian Angel for this Birla plant and suppressing the locals for financial benefits derived in lieu of those acts.

Many times there have been widespread protests against the company in the locality and each time the Police seemed to be siding with the company and acting against the people. Hundreds of protesters were arrested, beaten and cases lodged to suppress and demoralise them. Many have been dubbed as Maoists and serious judicial proceedings have been started against them. The government has been constantly acting as an agent of the company, Bahagaban said.

People in nearby Karol village are no lucky either. Satyanarayan Nayak of Karol said many in his village have lost land but there is not so much as a road to the village, let alone electricity, drinking water and healthcare facilities. “We have no jobs even though a big plant has come up on our land. We have lost everything to the company. It promised us everything, but delivered nothing,” Krishna Bag, another villager, said.

The company has taken away 400 acres in Karol village alone without people’s knowledge. Locals have been waging their unending battle, all by themselves. They have approached every authority, gone up to High Court, met company higher-ups, senior officials and politicians. But there is none to pay heed to their plight. On 16 September this year, the company organised a function to celebrate its capacity augmentation. There was a large gathering of people comprising political leaders and senior officials. The locals met them to draw their attention but no one among the worthies had time to listen to them. These islands of injustice are nurtured by the administration and supported by political heavy weights who think of nothing but their personal aggrandizement.