Bhubaneswar: Department of Public Administration, Utkal University, Friday inaugurated a two-day national conference titled ‘Indian Knowledge Systems: Relevance for Present-Day Governance’, focusing on India’s civilisational wisdom in contemporary administration.

Speakers highlighted the continuing importance of classical texts such as the ‘Arthashastra’ and the ‘Bhagavad Gita’ in shaping ethical, strategic and welfare-oriented governance. Deliberations also explored concepts including ‘dharma’, ‘karma’, ‘vasudhaiva kutumbakam’ and the philosophical foundations of Indian thought in strengthening inclusive and sustainable public administration.

The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and included the release of three publications, including a volume on governance priorities and the conference abstract book. The event reaffirmed the relevance of Indian knowledge systems in guiding present-day governance and policy frameworks.