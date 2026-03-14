Bhubaneswar: Utkal University organised a national seminar on “Navigating sustainability: Innovations and challenges in emerging management practices” Saturday with support from Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA 2.0), and organised by the Department of Business Administration, Utkal University.

The seminar, held at the MKCG Auditorium of the university in Bhubaneswar, focused on integrating sustainability into business strategies, governance and management education.

Dr Rashmita Sahoo, Head of the Department of Business Administration and Seminar Convenor, welcomed the dignitaries and participants.

Addressing the inaugural session, Vice-Chancellor Jagneshwar Dandapat said, “academic institutions must play a proactive role in promoting sustainability-oriented research, innovation and leadership among students and scholars”.

The keynote address was delivered by Debasish Sur, professor of commerce at the University of Burdwan, who highlighted the importance of responsible corporate governance, financial accountability and sustainable management strategies in shaping the future of organisations.

Among the guests of honour were Tapan Kumar Chand, managing director of Odisha Special Grade Alumina and former CMD of National Aluminium Company; Kedar Ranjan Pandu, managing director of Odisha Power Generation Corporation; and Kulamani Biswal, former director (finance) of NTPC, who attended in absentia.

Several technical sessions during the seminar examined themes such as sustainable business models, circular economy, green entrepreneurship, sustainable finance, responsible investment, sustainable workforce practices and green marketing. Researchers and scholars from multiple institutions presented papers and shared insights on emerging sustainability challenges.

The valedictory session was attended by Mitali Chinara, chairperson of the Postgraduate Council at Utkal University, who emphasised the role of academic research and dialogue in addressing sustainability challenges.

Durga Prasad Samontaray, associate professor of finance at King Saud University in Riyadh, joined the ceremony as a guest of honour and spoke about global sustainability practices and financial governance.

Certificates were distributed to participants and presenters during the closing session. Organisers said the seminar saw active participation from faculty members, research scholars, students and professionals, providing a platform for academic exchange and collaboration on sustainable management practices.