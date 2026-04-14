Bhubaneswar: Utkal University marked the 135th birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar Tuesday by organising a ‘Swachata Abhiyan’. highlighting its commitment to social responsibility and civic values.

The cleanliness drive was held at the Administrative building, where a large number of teaching and non-teaching staff participated. Newly appointed Vice-Chancellor Chandi Prasad Nanda joined the initiative, taking part in the drive and encouraging participants. His presence added significance to the event and motivated staff to contribute actively.

The programme aimed to honour Ambedkar’s ideals of equality, dignity and collective progress. Participants cleaned various parts of the campus, promoted hygiene awareness and encouraged the adoption of cleaner practices in daily life. The drive saw enthusiastic participation, with staff working together to improve the campus environment.

Senior officials and faculty members said such initiatives are essential for fostering responsible citizenship and maintaining a healthy environment. They stressed that cleanliness should be a continuous responsibility rather than a one-day effort.

The campaign concluded on a positive note, reinforcing the message of unity, service and social commitment.