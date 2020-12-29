Bhubaneswar, Dec 29: In line with the Vice-Chancellor’s vision of adopting a student-centric approach and introducing job oriented curriculums, a students’ employability enhancement programme was organised as the first step to achieve these goals.

Addressing the valedictory session of the programme, Tuesday, Utkal University’s Vice-Chancellor Sabita Acharya, said, “Preparing our students for future job search and improving their sense of self-awareness are needed in the current scenario. Apart from such trainings, we are also working on collaborating with different academic institutions and organisations to introduce job-oriented courses like Bio Physics, Bio Chemistry, Cyber Security, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Clinical Psychiatry and several others for the development of our University.”

Utkal University has stepped up its career guidance and placement services with the introduction of this type of training programmes. The programme was organised by Utkal Entrepreneurship & Career Hub established under RUSA 2.0 and Placement Cell of the University. The six-day online programme that began December 22 concluded Tuesday.