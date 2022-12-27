Bhawanipatna: The Central government has included the Utkela airstrip in Kalahandi district under its ambitious UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme. However, the delay in land acquisition for the airstrip has held back the implementation of the UDAN scheme at the airstrip. Regular flight services will be available from the airstrip to Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Vishakhapatnam, Chennai, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata after it becomes operational.

However, the delay in land acquisition has halted works on the airstrip and pushed it into uncertainty. District Collector P Anvesha Reddy visited the airstrip a few days ago and met with departmental officials to discuss its progress. She realised that land acquisition issues were delaying the construction of the airstrip and directed the officials to take immediate steps in this regard and finish the construction. The airstrip had received Rs 3 crore in aid under the UDAN scheme in 2016-17. The Works department used the available funds to expand the airstrip and build compound walls, drains, and roads on both sides of the airstrip, a signal room, a control room, a rest house, and a guest house.

Meanwhile, the construction of the airport apron, taxiway, barracks for police and fire personnel, overhead water tank, and drinking water supply systems has been completed. As the airstrip was struggling to take off, the Center again sanctioned Rs 55 crore, February 11, 2019, and Rs 16.77 crore, February 16, 2019, for the airstrip. It was then told that the funds would be used to acquire 259 acre of land for the expansion of the airstrip.

Meanwhile, 250 acre of land has been acquired for the project, but stiff opposition by people has delayed the acquisition of an additional 9 acre for the project at various places. As the land acquisition is getting delayed, the authorities have failed to apply for the license from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Some trees are close to the wall behind the runway, which may prevent flights from landing or taking off.

This month, the airstrip authorities have launched the process to apply for the DGCA license. However, the years-long delay in land acquisition has slowed down the implementation of the UDAN scheme. The Nabakrushna Choudhury Foundation was entrusted with the task of conducting an infrastructure survey for the project. Meanwhile, it has submitted its final report to the district administration and the Centre. It is now uncertain when the airstrip will be operational.