Bargarh: An under-trial prisoner (UTP) Babaji Chhuriya, 23, who was trying to escape police custody near Bargarh court gate Wednesday, was apprehended by the cops from the roof of a local private school. According to sources, a case (no-204/21) was lodged against Babaji of Sayan village under Bargarh Sadar police station August 3, 2021 on charge of raping a minor girl. Sadar police arrested him September 9 of that year and forwarded him to court.

After being denied bail, he was kept under judicial custody in Bargarh sub-jail. The police brought 15 UTPs, including Babaji, in a vehicle to produce them in the court Wednesday. To beef up security, a 12-member police team was also deployed near the court. However, a clever Babaji kicked the police and stormed out of the court gate. After a long search, police caught him hiding on the roof of a local private school and arrested him. The incident has exposed the lack of readiness of the cops to meet such eventualities.