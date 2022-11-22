Bhanjanagar: An under-trial prisoner (UTP) lodged in Bhanjanagar sub-jail in Ganjam district has allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself, Monday. The deceased was identified as Tofan Naik, 30, a native of Dumkumpha under Bhanjanagar police limits.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Tofan’s family members, Bhanjanagar police registered a case, sent the body for postmortem and started an investigation. Tofan took his breakfast and committed suicide by hanging himself from the window railing of the bathroom. Bhanjanagar police said, “Tofan’s body was found in the bathroom of the sub-jail. He was rushed to the sub-divisional hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.”

Police said he had been arrested in connection with murder bid on one of his friends. While jail authorities are tight-lipped over the issue, the deceased’s family members have held them responsible for Tofan’s death. However, the actual reason behind why he took the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.