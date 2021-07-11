Bargarh: Two undertrial prisoners (UTPs) lodged in Bargarh sub-jail sustained injury after jail officials allegedly brutally assaulted them on opposing the sub-standard food being served to them, a report said.

Mother of one of the accused Sunita Gupta, has alleged that her son was beaten so severely that he fainted inside the jail. She has alleged that the jail authorities are serving sub-standard food.

Her son lost his sense after being brutally assaulted by nine jail officials when he opposed serving of sub-standard food to him. When her son fainted, they examined him using a machine to find out whether he was dead or alive.

She alleged that her son is now in a critical condition. She claimed that her son would be punished as per law if he has committed any offence.

However, jail authorities have no rights to torture him inside the prison, she said. However, jail officials straightaway rejected the allegation leveled by the mother of the undertrial prisoner.

They rather accused the prisoners of getting involved in nuisance and causing damage to jail properties. They alleged that both the accused misbehaved with jail staff and quarreled with other inmates.

They have also beaten up other inmates and left them injured without any reason.

The allegation of sub-standard food is completely false as the two have been caught earlier stealing snacks stored for other inmates while the food provided to prisoners may be examined to assess quality, a jail official said.

