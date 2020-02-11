Deogarh: ‘Utsav Pradhanpat-2020’ kicked off Monday evening on an open-air stage at the foot of Pradhanpat waterfall here. The area is one of the prime tourist spots in Odisha.

Deogarh MLA Subash Chandra Panigrahi, who was present as chief guest, inaugurated the festival by lighting the customary lamp. Deogarh collector Sudhansu Mohan Samal presided over the inaugural evening and others present were SP Rahul Jain, Additional Collector Dharam Hansda, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Vincent Punamkant Ekka, Deogarh DFO Khyama Sarangi and Sub-collector Brajabandhu Bhoi.

All the guests harped on making Pradhanpat waterfall a more attractive place and also develop the art and culture in the district during their speeches.

The cultural part of the featured a chorus presented by Hemant Hasti and his troupe. Thereafter, art lovers and the audience were treated with an array of cultural items presented by various cultural groups. The items included Assam’s Bihu dance, Ganjam district’s Ranapa and Jodisankha folk dance, the traditional Odissi dance and Mahari dance by artistes of the ‘Dil Dancce Academy’ in Bhubaneswar.

The other highlights of the inaugural evening were Jagatsinghpur horse dance, Nabarangpur Dhemsa dance and folk dance by Deogarh’s Angel Dance Group. Despite a nip in the air, people enjoyed the programme.

A ‘Pallishree Mela’ (fair) has also been organised to mark the event. Stalls with domestic articles were seen doing brisk business.

The administration has taken all steps from CCTV camera installation to police deployment to ensure the safety of the visitors and artisans.

PNN