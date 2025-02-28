Bhubaneswar: The mortal remains of veteran Ollywood actor Uttam Mohanty arrived in Bhubaneswar Friday.

Mohanty, a celebrated figure in the Odia film industry, passed away late Thursday night while undergoing treatment for liver cirrhosis at a private hospital in Gurgaon. He was widely recognised for his contributions to Odia cinema, shaping its trajectory and inspiring generations of actors and filmmakers.

His passing marks the end of an era in Ollywood, leaving behind a legacy cherished by fans and the film fraternity alike.

A large number of cine artists, cultural figures, fans and members of the general public gathered at Biju Patnaik International Airport to pay their final respects to the beloved actor.

At his residence, an overwhelming crowd of admirers formed a long queue to catch one last glimpse of the legendary star.

His last rites will be performed at the Satya Nagar crematorium here with full state honours, family friend Rabi Mishra said.

Making his debut with the 1977 film Abhiman, directed by Sadhu Meher, Mohanty’s natural charisma and versatility quickly endeared him to audiences. Over the years, he showcased his acting prowess in over 135 Odia films, as many as 30 Bengali films, and even ventured into Hindi cinema with Naya Zaher.

His collaborations with leading actresses like Rita Chand, Sujata Ananda, and Mahasweta Ray produced numerous box-office hits, solidifying his status as a stalwart of Odia cinema.

Beyond the silver screen, Mohanty was a dedicated family man. In 1987, he married actress Aparajita Mohanty, and together they became one of the most beloved couples in the industry. Their son, Babushaan Mohanty, has followed in his parents’ footsteps, carving out his own niche in the Odia film landscape.

President Droupadi Murmu, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, CM Majhi, leader of the opposition Naveen Patnaik, culture minister Suryabanshi Suraj and many other dignitaries expressed their grief over Mohanty’s demise.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of eminent film actor Shri Uttam Mohanty. Shri Mohanty won the hearts of countless viewers by playing the lead role in many Odia films. His contribution to the development of Odia film will always be remembered. As a sweet-spoken and humble gentleman, he was the idol of all. His demise has caused an irreparable loss to the Odia film world. My condolences to his family and fans,” President Murmu said in a post on X in Odia.

“Upon learning of the passing away of veteran Ollywood actor Uttam Mohanty, Honorable Governor Shri @DrHariBabuK expressed grief and prayed for the eternal peace of his soul and extended his condolences to the bereaved family members,” Kambhampati said in a post on X.

“I am saddened to learn about the demise of the popular and legendary actor of the Odia film world, Uttam Mohanty. It has created a huge void in the art world. The mark he left in many films will forever keep him in the hearts of people. In such a sad time, I express my condolences to the bereaved family and pray for the eternal peace of his soul,” Patnaik said in a post on the microblogging site.