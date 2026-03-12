Dehradun/Bhubaneswar: A media delegation from Odisha, led by officials of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), interacted with Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh at Lok Bhavan during an official visit Tuesday.

During the interaction, the governor spoke warmly about his connection with Odisha, praising the state’s rich culture, traditions and spiritual heritage.

He also shared his experience of visiting Srimandir, describing it as spiritually enriching and memorable. Singh also highlighted the similarities between Uttarakhand and Odisha, noting that both states are deeply rooted in religious traditions.

“Uttarakhand is widely known as ‘Dev Bhoomi’ because of its large number of ancient and sacred temples.

Similarly, Bhubaneswar—the Capital of Odisha—is popularly known as the ‘Temple City’ due to its many historic temples and strong spiritual heritage,” he noted.

The governor further pointed out that both states have frequently faced natural disasters over the years.

“While Uttarakhand experiences disasters such as landslides and floods in its mountainous terrain, Odisha regularly confronts cyclones and other natural challenges along its coast,” Singh said.

The governor also praised President Droupadi Murmu, saying her rise to the country’s highest constitutional office serves as a powerful inspiration for millions, particularly young people and women across the nation.