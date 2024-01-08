Bhubaneswar: Minister of Railways, Communication and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is on a three-day visit to Odisha, received the grievances of Gobra Gram Panchayat of Athagarh block in Cuttack district at midnight of January 6. The villagers apprised the minister of water-logging problems near the underpass at level crossing near the Gurudujhatia railway station. Vaishnaw, while discussing the problems with the locals, assured them to sort out the inconvenience and directed railway officials to work on it.

As per the instructions of Vaishnaw, a divisional team of Khurda Road division headed by the Additional Divisional Railway Manager visited the site in the forenoon Sunday and action was taken immediately by the departmental officials to resolve the problem faced by the residents.