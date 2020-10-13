Jammu: Seven thousand 7,000 pilgrims will be allowed per day to pay obeisance at the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in the Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district from October 15. This information was given Monday by an official of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Reviewing the ‘yatra’ arrangements for the Navratras commencing October 17, chief executive officer (CEO) of the board Ramesh Kumar said the earlier limit of 5,000 pilgrims per day is being increased to 7,000 from October 15, irrespective of any limit on the number of pilgrims from within or outside the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the registration of pilgrims will continue to be done online to avoid people gathering at the yatra registration counters.

Kumar said keeping with past practice, the work of floral decoration of the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan, Atka and the area surrounding it, which is done on the occasion of the holy Navratras twice a year, has started and will be completed well before the commencement of the ‘Shardiya Navtratras’. “Likewise, the illumination of the bhawan area with attractive and colourful lights is also going on,” he said.

The ‘Shat Chandi Maha Yagya’ will be organised by the board at the cave shrine during the Navratras. The ritual performed for the peace, prosperity and health of humanity will conclude with the ‘purna ahuti’ on the auspicious occasion of ‘Mahanavami,’ Kumar added.

In view of the huge number of pilgrims expected to visit the shrine during the Navratras, the services of ponies, ‘pithoos’ and ‘palkis’ will be allowed to operate on the track between Katra and the bhawan from October 15 in a regulated manner by following all the safety norms and guidelines notified by the government in order to ensure the safety and health of the pilgrims, the board staff and the service providers. A detailed SOP in this regard will be issued shortly, the CEO said.

Free community kitchen facilities at Tarakote Marg and the Prasad Kendra at Sanjichhat, besides the bhojanalayas along the track and in the bhawan have also been operationalised for the pilgrims, the CEO said.