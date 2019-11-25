Chennai: An incredible night of football comes to an end with the Chennaiyin FC taking home all three points following injury-time drama as Nerijus Valskis’ strike helped the hosts scrape past Indian Super League newcomers Hyderabad FC 2-1 here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Monday.

This surely has to be one of the most dramatic finishes in the tournament history. After failing to score a single goal for over 360 minutes, Chennaiyin manage to net twice and concede once in a span of five minutes.

It all started, after a goalless 90 minutes, with substitute Andre Schembri’s strike two minutes into the injury time. The Maltese forward created just enough space for himself to slot home in the slightest of gaps at the near-post.

But, before they could rejoice the lead, the visitors restored parity three minutes later. Matthew Kilgallon did it for Hyderabad from an Abhisek Halder corner, gleefully executing a flick of the head.

However, the joy was shortlived as Valskis ruined the visitors’ efforts, who were supposed to return with at least a point. A minute from Kilgallon’s goal, Lithuanian forward Valskis finished the game off in style with a well-taken strike.

The win saw Chennaiyin leapfrog Hyderabad to the ninth spot while the ISL debutants suffered their fourth defeat in five games.

The game got off to a scrappy start with neither side able to assert themselves in a frantic opening period. Chances fell for Chennaiyin but poor decision-making meant the scores remained level.

Rafael Crivellaro and Lallianzuala Chhangte found a lot of joy in the final third, often bypassing a disorganised Hyderabad midfield with ease. Chhangte was sent clear on three opportunities by Rafael, but each time the final delivery let the diminutive winger down.

Chennaiyin coach John Gregory was left fuming after Chhangte sent a close-range header agonisingly wide.

It was one-way traffic, but the opening goal continued to elude Chennaiyin. Some good work from Anirudh Thapa saw Chhangte get to the byline. His eventual cutback found Thapa but his shot on the turn was kept out by a combination of Kamaljit and Matthew Kilgallon.

Despite the occasional forays forward by Hyderabad, the pattern of the game remained the same till the break with Chennaiyin spurning chances galore.

Hyderabad did have a rare chance around the hour mark when Bobo slipped Marcelinho in, but his shot was parried by Vishal Kaith. Immediately at the other end, Kaith’s counterpart Kamaljit had to pull off a brilliant save from a vicious effort from Rafael.

The narrative of the game remained the same with Chennaiyin piling the pressure on Hyderabad, only to see opportunities wasted. However, some late drama sent the home crowd into raptures on the stroke of the full-time whistle.