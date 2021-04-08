Actor Varun Dhawan is currently busy with the shooting for his forthcoming movie ‘Bhediya’ in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Although swamped with work, Varun finds time to update his fans through regular posts on social media.

Recently, the ‘Coolie No.1’ actor took to his Instagram handle to post a video of himself working out in an open space on a yoga mat. Varun, who can be seen working hard on his physique, captioned the video, “MR BOOMBATIC -flow.”

As soon as the actor posted the video, celebrities like Aparshakti Khurana, Dia Mirza, Amyra Dastur, Sophie Choudry and others jumped to the comment section to post their remarks.

One of the funniest replies came from Varun’s ‘Main Tera Hero’ co-star Ileana D’Cruz who commented, “Dude you need to get yourself a better yoga mat’.

Meanwhile, ‘Bhediya’ is being helmed by Amar Kaushik. Besides Varun, the film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

Apart from ‘Bhediya’, Varun will also be seen in Raj Mehta’s ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ co-starring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Koli.

PNN