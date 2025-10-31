New Delhi: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, headlined by Hindi film industry star Varun Dhawan, is set to release in theatres June 5, 2026, the makers said Friday.

Directed by David Dhawan, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. It is produced by Ramesh Taurani under Tips banner.

The makers shared the news with a post on Instagram Friday. It featured the film’s poster with the new release date written over it.

The film was previously slated to release April 10, 2026.

“Drama bhi hona hai, comedy bhi, kyunki jab ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ in cinemas 5th June 2026,” read the caption.

Dhawan’s latest work is Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, where he co-starred alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film released October 2.

PTI