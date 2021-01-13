Mumbai: If reports are to be believed, Coolie No 1 actor Varun Dhawan is going to marry his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal this month. Varun and Natasha will be married in a five-star hotel in Alibaug, reports said.

However, no official confirmation has been made by both the families, yet. If sources are to be believed, it is going to be a private affair.

“It’s going to be a big, fat Punjabi wedding but with a restricted guest list, thanks to COVID-19. A list of 200 people has been finalised by the Dhawan’s’ for the wedding in Alibaug,” claimed the report.

Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal have already got engaged. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan addressed Natasha Dalal as ‘Varun’s fiancée’ in her radio show ‘What Women Want’.

Varun and Natasha have known each other for a very long time and have been in a relationship for several years. The two have been friends since their childhood days as they were in the same school.