Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan Saturday shared that his masi (maternal aunt) is no more.

Mourning the demise of his ‘masi’, Varun took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he is seen hugging his aunt.

“Love you masi rip,” Varun captioned the image.

Along with it, he wrote Gayatri Mantra on Instagram.

Paying her condolences, actress Sonam Kapoor commented: “Omg I am so sorry VD.”

Nushrat Bharucha replied: “So sorry Varun. Deepest condolences.”

Varun has often shared posts for his masi on Instagram. Last year on Mother’s Day, he had wished his masi too, on social media.

“Happy Mother’s Day that’s me with my mom and my masi. Kyunki masi is MA jaisi,” he had written.