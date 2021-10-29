Purse is related to money. Vastu Shastra talks about things that help bring wealth to your house. The place where money is kept should be protected from contamination. Its purity should also be taken care of.

According to Vastu Shastra, some things should not be kept in the money purse even by mistake. It is believed that by keeping these things in the purse, there is always the possibility of dearth of money, problem of debt and loss of money. Therefore, those who keep purses, they should take special care of these things.

ATM, Hotel Bill and Cinema House Ticket: According to Vastu Shastra, there is always a risk of a dispute with those who keep ATM receipt, hotel bill, cinema hall ticket etc. in their purse. Therefore, these things should never be kept in the purse. All these things play an important role in escalating the controversy.

In which pocket the purse should be kept: Purse should always be kept in the left pocket. Keeping the purse in the left pocket saves money. It helps in reducing unnecessary expenses. Along with this, the note should never be kept folded. This also results in loss of money.

Do not keep the key in the purse: According to Vastu Shastra, the key should never be kept in the purse. Keeping the key in the purse is considered very inauspicious. This increases the economic problems. Important relationships are also affected. The person is surrounded by negative thoughts. He always had a fear of the unknown.

Apart from money, people keep many things in their purse, many of which are not used for a long time. According to Vastu Shastra, you should avoid keeping a few of these things in the purse because negative energy increases around these things.

Torn notes, old photos, or papers in bad condition should not be kept inside the purse. This reduces the flow of money. The cleaner the purse is, and the more well-kept things are, the better it is. Keep a paper photo of Lakshmi Mata in the purse and keep changing it from time to time. This will ensure that you always have money in your purse. Apart from this, you can also keep a Shree Yantra because it is a form of Lakshmi.