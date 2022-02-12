Vastu Shastra is considered very important while buying a house or flat. It is also important to consider Vastu these days because the layout, directions and windows of a house sometimes lack Vastu.

In fact, there is a basic belief among the particular class that there is no need to consider Vastu for apartments. But the reality is that Vastu has to be followed irrespective of house or a flat. Even the smallest thing can change the flow of energy in home.

Windows can affect the energy flowing in your home to a great extent. As per the Vastu tradition, it is important to place the windows correctly as they bring light, air and energy to our homes.

That is why it is important to know the rules and directions for the correct positioning of windows.

Windows in west and south direction: If you want to make windows in the west or south direction, it is best to have small windows in these directions. But if the space is wide or open in the west or south direction, then windows should not be placed there.

Big windows in this direction: According to Vastu Shastra, if you place a window in the north-east or east direction, then it should be big. With this, you will get plenty of fresh air and sun in your house, but there will also be a flow of positive energy.

Even number windows: According to Vastu Shastra, the windows of the house are considered to be the source of positivity, which leads to the progress of the house. Whenever the house is built, get an even number of windows. The number of windows in the house should be even number like 4, 6, 8, 10.

Two-sided windows are auspicious : Vastu Shastra, the doors of the windows should be opening inwards. And the windows should be double-sided. According to Vastu, it means that the flow of energy inside your house is going from outside to inside.