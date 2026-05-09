Chennai: The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Saturday announced that it would declare its decision on extending support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government formation bid at 4 P.M. today, amid intense political developments in Tamil Nadu.

The announcement assumes significance as actor-politician C. Joseph Vijay’s TVK is inching closer to the majority mark required to form the next government in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Sources said TVK has already secured the backing of several parties and now requires the support of just two more MLAs to comfortably cross the halfway mark.

According to party sources, TVK leaders had formally reached out to VCK President Thol. Thirumavalavan is seeking support for government formation.

A letter requesting support was reportedly sent to the VCK leadership on behalf of TVK, as efforts to consolidate numbers gathered pace in Chennai.

Political circles in the State are now closely watching the VCK’s stand, as its support could prove crucial in determining whether Vijay will be invited to form the government.

Senior VCK leaders held internal consultations ahead of the announcement, while party cadres and political observers awaited clarity on the party’s final position.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly election, held April 23, produced a fractured mandate with no single party securing an outright majority.

TVK emerged as the single-largest party after winning 108 seats, dramatically altering the State’s political landscape and positioning Vijay at the centre of government formation talks.

The Congress and Left parties have already extended support to TVK from outside, strengthening Vijay’s claim. However, uncertainty has persisted over whether the numbers would be sufficient for Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to invite TVK to form the government.

With the political situation remaining fluid, speculation is rife that a favourable announcement from the VCK could pave the way for Vijay to take oath as the Chief Minister as early as Saturday evening.

While there has been no official confirmation regarding the swearing-in ceremony, hectic political negotiations continued through the day in Chennai.

The VCK’s announcement later in the evening is now expected to play a decisive role in shaping the next government in Tamil Nadu.