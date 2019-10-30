Tammi Jonas, a 49-year-old mother from Victoria, made a drastic change in her lifestyle and dietary habits that has shocked her friends and family.

Tammi, who has been a vegetarian for decades, turned into a butcher after one taste of a meat burger.

The 49-year-old abstained from eating meat in the 1970s after reading a book about the cruel treatment of farm animals.

“I was at work one day and just thought: ‘a burger would fix this’,” said Tammi who is ‘dangerously anaemic’.

Well, she was right.

“I went back to red meat, so beef and lamb, once a week throughout the pregnancy, and it was some years longer before I had any pork or poultry,” she added. “I never thought it was immoral to take an animal’s life for food – I’ve always been comfortable with my place in the food chain, but I thought it was immoral to treat [animals] cruelly, to not allow them to go outside and breathe fresh air and to be confined in crowds in sheds.”

Tammi insisted that her farming practices are ethical and holistic. She added that killing animal for consumption is not unethical if it had a good life.

“Some people will draw an ethical line that killing is bad. But I don’t believe that – I don’t think killing an animal for consumption is unethical if it had a good life,” she said.

PNN