Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police special squad here busted a vehicle lifting gang by arresting two robbers and two buyers Tuesday. As many as 11 two-wheelers, one Hyva truck and four mobile phones were also seized from their possession.

While the arrested robbers have been identified as Susanta Patra (23) and Sahil Jani (23) from Banki area in Cuttack district, the buyers were Biju Patra (19) from Banki area and Pruthwiraj Pradhan (25) from Bhubana area in Dhenkanal district. Susanta and Sahil have many cases pending against them at different police stations of Bhubaneswar, Jajpur and Puri.

According to police, the culprits would move in a car in different areas mostly Ganjam, Khurda, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Angul and Dhenkanal and spot different vehicles. They would steal them whenever they found them unattended.

Many bike lifting cases had been reported from various localities in Bhubaneswar in the recent past. In order to nab these lifters, special squad and other police officers of different police stations were directed to launch an investigation and detect the lifted vehicles. Further investigation is underway, police said.

