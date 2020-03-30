Junagarh: During lockdown, vehicle passes were issued to panchayat and block employees in Kalahandi district so as to make their movement smooth to monitor various important aspects. However, some carelessness on part of administration seems to have entirely defeated the purpose.

Jamuna Meher is the sarpanch of Nakatiguda panchayat under Junagarh block, whereas the pass issued to her husband Prabhas Chandra Meher mentions him as ‘sarpanch’. The pass should have mentioned him as ‘sarpanch’s representative’.

Like Prabhas, several others too have allegedly received similar passes despite not being connected to any panchayat or block. This goof-up has facilitated free access to few who are not on any emergency duty.

Police also are not allowed to take any action against those bearing the government pass, or their vehicles. Local people alleged there are many who are neither associated to the block nor panchayat but have vehicle passes. They sought Collector’s intervention in this regard.

When contacted, Collector Gavali Parag Harshad said mentioning sarpanch’s husband as sarpanch in government vehicle pass should not have happened. “It will be investigated and stern step would be taken against the responsible ones,” he said.

