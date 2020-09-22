Bhubaneswar: The Kuakhai extreme left bridge will be closed for commuters from Tuesday to September 27 as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is scheduled to carry out repair work.

Sources said that the NHAI is going to undertake a survey of four bridges on NH-16. These bridges are Kuakhai extreme left bridge, Kathajodi extreme left bridge, Mahanadi extreme left bridge and Birupa extreme left bridge.

In a notice, the Commissionerate Police informed that since the NHAI will inspect Kuakhai extreme left bridge in the first phase, traffic on the bridge shall be diverted between 11am to 4pm for smooth flow of traffic on the bridge and the approach roads for the safety of commuters and vehicles. Vehicles going from Bhubaneswar to Cuttack will take the middle bridge.

The traffic diversion shall be undertaken for completion of the project work within six days from September 22 to 27 or till the inspection work is over, subject to fulfillment of the conditions as laid down therein by the NHAI in the proposed traffic diversion plan at Kuakhai bridge, the notice read.

PNN