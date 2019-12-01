Hyderabad: As a gesture of peaceful protest against the rape and murder of 26-year-old veterinarian, priests of Chilkur Balaji temple suspended the entry of devotees for about 20 minutes.

All the devotees remained outside the temple with priests and performed ‘maha pradakshinam’, a prayer for the safety of women and girls. The charred body of the doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in the Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the veterinary doctor was sexually assaulted.

On Saturday, massive protests were carried out in Telangana, along with several other parts of the country against the brutal rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in the state.

Locals even hurled slipper at police personnel near Shadnagar Police Station in Telangana following which the police had to resort to lathi-charge to maintain law and order as protestors demanded that the accused be handed over to them.

Four people, identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu have been arrested in the case and sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Ranga Reddy court yesterday.