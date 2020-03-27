Los Angeles: Actor Mark Blum, best known for featuring in movies such as Desperately Seeking Susan, Crocodile Dundee and Netflix series You, has died of complications from COVID-19. He was 69.

The news of his death was shared by Rebecca Damon, the executive vice-president of Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

“It is with such deep sorrow that I’m writing to share the news that our friend and former board member Mark Blum has passed away as a result of complications from the coronavirus. Mark was a dedicated Screen Actors Guild and SAG-AFTRA board member serving from 2007-2013,” Damon tweeted Friday.

The actor was most recently seen in Lifetime and Netflix’s hit series You, where he portrayed the character of Mr Mooney, a bookstore owner and former boss of Penn Badgley’s Joe.

Blum started his career in the 1970s and made a mark on theatre scene with critically-acclaimed performance in Playwrights Horizons production of Albert Innaurato’s Gus and Al. He also performed on Broadway with productions like Lost in Yonkers, The Best Man and The Assembled Parties.

In Hollywood, Blum was best known for portraying the husband of Rosanna Arquette’s character in 1985’s Desperately Seeking Susan. He followed it up by playing actor Paul Hogan’s rival in the 1986 movie Crocodile Dundee. His other feature credits include Lovesick, Just Between Friends, Blind Date and The Presidio.

The news Blum’s death led to an outpouring of tributes from many Hollywood celebrities, including his Desperately Seeking Susan co-stars Madonna and Rosanna Arquette.

Madonna posted a still from 1985 film on Instagram, calling Blum a ‘remarkable human’. “This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones. I remember him as funny warm, loving and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985!!

“Another reminder that this virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend won’t affect us in some way. We need to stay grateful – be hopeful – help each other and follow the quarantine rules!” the singer-actor posted.

Arquette said, “He was a wonderful actor and a very good and kind man. May you Rest in Peace and power mark. God bless you.”

