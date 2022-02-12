Suresh Raina did not get a bid in IPL 2022 auction. He went unsold in the auction as no franchise showed interest in buying the left-handed batsman. However, he has gone unsold in the 1st round today and will be back in the accelerated auction in the 2nd round tomorrow. Hence, he might be picked tomorrow.

Earlier, Suresh Raina kept a base price of Rs. 2 crore for himself. The left-handed batsman was part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the previous season. Like MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina had also been an integral part of CSK over the years. Raina joined CSK in the debut edition in IPL 2008 and was part of the franchise till the 2021 season. However, when CSK was banned in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Raina played for Gujarat Lions.