Bhubaneswar: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived in here Friday is on a two-day visit to the state.

A special aircraft carrying the vice-president reached the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) at 11.00am. He was welcomed at the airport by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Governor Ganeshi Lal.

The vice-president proceeded to the Raj Bhawan from the airport. He will have his lunch there and then head to Cuttack. Naidu will inaugurate the 600th birth anniversary ceremony of Adi Kabi Sarala Das and attend 40th annual day of Sarala Sahitya Sansad at Sarala Bhawan.

After attending the two events, Naidu will return to here and spend the night at Raj Bhawan. He will attend Saturday the convocation ceremony of Utkal University. He will be there for an hour and then leave for New Delhi at 5.00pm.

Sources said that persons attending the functions Naidu will preside in have undergone RT-PCR tests. Only those whose reports have come out negative will be allowed to attend the programmes. Wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing have been made mandatory in all the functions.

As per decisions taken at high level meeting attended by government officials, flower bouquets or gifts cannot be given directly to Naidu in any of the programmes.

