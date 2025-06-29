In the wake of the stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in Odisha’s Puri that killed at least three people and injured around 50 others, experts are urging caution while visiting crowded places.

A video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) offers guidance on how to stay safe during a stampede or similar situation. Though not foolproof, the safety tips could help minimise harm and increase the chances of a safe escape.

The viral video was shared by X user @SwatiLakra_IPS and features a segment from ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’. In the clip, an expert shares critical advice on handling dense crowds and avoiding injury during sudden surges.

Watch the video:

How to survive a stampede….

Take care pic.twitter.com/xynwwtUl8C — Swati Lakra (@SwatiLakra_IPS) July 4, 2024

He explains how a single push can create a domino effect, causing people to lose balance and fall. To stay safe, the expert suggests standing with feet in a staggered stance and keeping arms up like a boxer to maintain balance and protect vital organs.

If a fall is unavoidable, he advises against lying on your back or stomach. Instead, lie on your side to protect your heart and lungs. The demonstration in the video shows how chest pressure can quickly restrict breathing.

These simple yet potentially life-saving tips are being widely shared as people seek to better prepare themselves for chaotic crowd situations.

