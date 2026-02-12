A 33-second video from a wedding in Saudi Arabia is going viral on social media, sparking widespread debate among netizens. The clip claims that the bride’s brother gifted 24-carat gold biscuits to the groom’s family. Many viewers were stunned by the visuals, describing it as everything from “royal extravagance” to blatant “show-off.” However, a closer examination revealed a different reality.

The viral footage shows a group of well-dressed men seated at what appears to be a wedding gathering. A man then walks in carrying a box filled with glowing yellow bars and begins distributing them among the guests. The video was shared on X by a user named @Rainmaker1973, who captioned it: “At a wedding in Saudi Arabia, the bride’s brother gifts 24-carat gold biscuits to the groom’s family.”

At a Saudi wedding the bride’s brother gifts the groom’s family 24-karat gold biscuits.pic.twitter.com/3F0BwnuZSq — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 11, 2026

Within just a few hours, the video garnered more than 370,000 views. In countries such as India, where wedding gifts typically include clothes or jewelry, the idea of distributing what appeared to be “gold biscuits” to numerous guests left many surprised. Some social media users linked the act to Saudi Arabia’s wealth, while others dismissed the claim as entirely fake.

The real truth

As the video continued to circulate, several local users and observers clarified the facts. The so-called 24-carat gold biscuits were not real gold but chocolates. Premium confectionery brands in the Middle East, such as Patchi, are known for producing chocolates wrapped in gold foil designed to resemble genuine gold biscuits.

🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️These are simply chocolates served on special occasions with Saudi coffee ☕️. pic.twitter.com/Rqw5Z36k6f — Farooq (@Engr_Farooq_) February 11, 2026

One user sarcastically remarked, “Brother, this isn’t gold, these are edible chocolates coated in gold foil. The old man wasn’t collecting money; he was simply enjoying sweets with Saudi coffee. It’s a classic wedding flex, but nothing close to Fort Knox.”