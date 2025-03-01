A man was enjoying himself while bathing in a river, but suddenly, something unexpected happened. As he was having fun in the water, something approached him, what happened next will send shivers down your spine.

In a clip posted on Instagram, the man can be seen playing in the water while his friend records him from a boat. The shirtless man raises his hands and cheers as he wades through the river. Suddenly, he stops, noticing something in the water. Curious, he bends down to catch it—only to end up holding a baby crocodile in his hands.

Realizing what he has just grabbed, the man panics and immediately throws the reptile back into the water before trying to escape. Terrified and screaming, he rushes to get out of the river and jumps into the boat.

The video horrified many social media users, who were stunned by the man’s close encounter with the ferocious animal. One user commented, “He thought he was going to catch a big fish. Poor guy.”