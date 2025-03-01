Have you ever been slapped by someone when you were a child? Maybe yes—you might have done something wrong and faced the consequences from your guardians.

But here’s a question: Have you ever seen a chicken getting slapped?

A viral video on X (formerly Twitter) shows a woman slapping a rooster and teaching it a lesson for its wrongdoing.

What did the chicken do, you ask? CCTV footage captures a woman walking down a factory hallway, unaware of a chicken nearby. Suddenly, the chicken tries to bite her.

Angered by the attack, the woman slaps the chicken four to five times before tossing it into the air twice. Fortunately, the chicken was unharmed—and perhaps learned its lesson.

One cannot avoid the viral video’s comment section. Many have commented with funny gifs, and some have also expressed concerns about animal cruelty.

PNN