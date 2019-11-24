Mumbai: A video of global star Priyanka Chopra and Vaani Kapoor grooving to the tunes of Hrithik Roshan’s Ghungroo from his movie war has been going viral on social media. The video that was shared by Vaani on her Instagram handle has garnered millions of likes in few hours.

In the video shared by Vaani on her Instagram Stories, she leads with the dance steps while Priyanka joins her, trying to match steps. However, the Baywatch star soon gives up and laughs loudly. Sonali Bendre can also be seen in the frame. “Ain’t nobody like you PC,” Vaani captioned the video.

The song is from Vaani’s latest film, War that starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. The song was a big hit with listeners and the film is now one of the biggest hits of the year.

Priyanka wore a set of yellow top and pants while Vaani was seen a peach-coloured dress. They were partying at celebrity manager Rohini Iyer’s bash. Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor, alongwith actors Katrina Kaif, Sonali Bendre, Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Barucha, and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap also attended the party.

Ekta and Katrina shared pictures, in which the girls are seen posing for selfies. “Fab girls with me n mushy! Thanku @rohiniyer I have had a blast after long,” Ekta captioned her post.

Nushrat posted yet another happy pic and wrote, “In the amazing company of some extremely talented women last night. Thank you @rohiniyer for being such an awesome host. #Repost @ektaravikapoor Fab girls with me n mushy! Thanku @rohiniyer I have had a blast after long.”

Tahira also shared a photo of ‘smiling faces’. “Smiling faces, happy people! @rohiniyer @nushratbharucha @ektaravikapoor @ayushmannk @priyankachopra @kritisanon @katrinakaif @mushtaqshiekh,” she wrote.