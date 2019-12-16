Mumbai: A video of alleged lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shooting for a dance sequence in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ has gone viral. Now, videos of the pair dancing to the groovy tunes have surfaced on social media and they are only making the wait for the release seem longer.

The clip shows Ranbir and Alia matching steps as they danced to the slow yet peppy number amidst a colourful background and a team of dancers.

Picking up where they left off in July, the team shot this segment along the river banks in Varanasi. While Ranbir looked like a total hunk in his camouflage jacket paired with a green tee and jeans, Alia added a pop of colour to the frame with her bright red kaftan jacket that she paired with a white top, jeans and funky brown boots.

The two created quite the fan-frenzy in the area and had several fans rushing to the sight just to catch a glimpse of all the action. Some lucky kiddos even got a chance to get autographs from Ranbir and Alia as they made their way from the sets back to their hotel.

‘Brahmastra’ that also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in lead roles, was initially scheduled for a release in this month, but owing to delays in the shoot and VFX work, the director postponed the release to the summer of 2020.