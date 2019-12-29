Mumbai: Sometimes happiness comes in such a way that we cannot handle our tears. The same happened with superstar Salman Khan. He celebrated his 54th birthday on 27th December and like every time he met his fans on his birthday, but this time he became very emotional.

A video is going viral on his social media, in this video, Salman Khan’s tears are clearly visible. It seems like the superstar was moved by the love of his fans. He waved to all the fans from his balcony before celebrating it with cutting a cake.

On the work front, Salman’s Dabangg 3 hit screen and has already collected more than Rs 100cr in the box office.

Talking to the media, Salman Khan said that he wants all of Akshay Kumar’s movies to perform well at the box office, including Laxmmi Bomb that is set to release on the same day as his own film, Radhe. The two stars, who have shared screen space in films such as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Jaan-E-Mann, are set to lock horns on Eid 2020.

“I hope this film becomes Akki’s (Akshay) biggest hit. I have worked with Akki and he is a dear friend of mine and I will always wish him best. This whole thing that our film has opened well and not his is not good to say. We will be coming back together on Eid next year and I hope his film does well or better than us. I wish them all the best. Every film should do well,” Salman told reporters on Friday.

Good Newwz made almost Rs 18 crore on day one, while Salman’s Dabangg 3 had opened to Rs 24.5 crore. The 54-year-old star said those close to him have liked Good Newwz and he believe it is a great thing because it is beneficial for the industry.

“The report of the film is good. Yesterday, I met few people at the party, they had seen the film and they said it is beautiful. I am very happy for Akki (Akshay). Every film should open well, be it of Akki or Shah Rukh Khan as it is good for the film industry.”

Dabangg 3 hit the theatres on December 20 and the star admitted that though the film has performed below their expectations, he is still grateful to his fans. “We are getting good reactions for Dabangg 3. The opening numbers that we expected did not happen but we are very happy with it as people are watching our films in troubled times. We are happy that fans support us and they are spending their hard earned money in theatres. We will work hard to make sure that their money is not wasted,” he said.