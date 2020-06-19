Mumbai: Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death has shocked the entire film fraternity and his fans. He reportedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence and it is being reported that he was in depression.

The case is currently being investigated by the Mumbai Police. Yesterday, his alleged girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty was spotted at Bandra police station to record her statement.

Fans are not getting enough of the late actor. Moved by his sweet smile and talent, fans are digging out his old videos and pictures in his remembrance. Recently, a video of him dancing to Govinda’s ‘Hero No 1’ was shared by a fan on social media.

The video has garnered lakhs of likes and comments within few hours of its sharing. Fans love Sushant’s dance moves. In the video can also be seen his pet dog ‘Fudge’.

It is worth mentioning that bBefore making her debut in the film industry, Sushant was a famous television actor. Sushant was a part of Shiamak Davar’s dance group much before he joined the industry.

Now netizens have found a video where he can be seen dancing in the background with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He was a part of the dance group which performed at Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Melbourne in 2006.

Meanwhile, a police complaint has been filed against Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Aditya Chopra and Sajid Nadiadwala by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha who has alleged that these eight persons forced Sushant to commit suicide under a conspiracy which amounted to murder.