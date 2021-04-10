Mumbai: Hindi film actress Urvashi Rautela has always been known for her glamorous avatars.

Meanwhile, a new video of Urvashi has taken social media by storm.

Urvashi recently took to Instagram to flaunt her new accessory – a diamond-studded face mask! She pioneered a fashion trend when she showcased her flower-themed diamond face mask to her followers. The diamond mask covered her head, jaw and cheeks and was quite heavy according to the actress.

She added an audio clip of rapper Cardi B’s song ‘WAP’ as the background music and captioned the photo saying, “DIAMOND FULL FACE MASQUERADE, OMGGGG IT WAS SO HEAVY‼️‼️ Pl don’t blame me.”

Some fans are quite fond of this unique look of her. On the other hand, many fans trolled her as well. Some fans called her ‘an angel’ while some slammed her for being a show-off.

On professional front, she made her Hindi film debut with Singh Sahab the Great with Sunny Deol. She has since appeared in Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, Pagalpanti, Virgin Bhanupriya and Bhaag Johny.

The stunning actress has many exciting upcoming projects in her kitty including the much awaited cop-action-thriller web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ co-starring Randeep Hooda and her big-budget Tamil debut.

She will also feature in Black Rose a bilingual thriller, and the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thirutu Payale 2.