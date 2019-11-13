Baripada: Superintendent of Police PS Purusottamdas has ordered transfer of Badashi IIC Biswaj Kumar Routray from the station to district police headquarters Monday after a video depicting the IIC demanding bribe from a Baisinga youth went viral. Sub-inspector Madhulata Dhada has been posted in his place.

Notably, three police personnel have been transferred from this police station in the past three months.

Routray said the youth was illegally transporting murram and five of his vehicles were already seized.

He, however, said the youth came to the police station and implicated him in the case by preparing a video.