Mumbai: With each choice she made in films in the past, Vidya Balan redefined the space of female-centric films in Bollywood. In her last three releases – Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Jalsa – Vidya Balan has followed the same footsteps. The actress has also emphasised the importance of producers backing such content to bring change in Indian cinema.

‘Abundantia Entertainment’ was one of the production houses backing all these three projects.

“Honestly speaking, when I joined the film industry, I did not know the exact role of a producer in the making of a film. However, with time, since I worked in multiple female-led films, be it Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica and so on, I realised a very important thing about filmmaking,” Vidya stated

“A film especially if it is unconventional, not a success on paper, it needs utmost care and backup of a producer to take enough risk to make such films and release it correctly to the target audience,” Vidya added.

Vidya also went on to describe the importance of the role of a producer and a director. “The role of a producer and director is equally important for a film. If one is the father, another is the mother of the film. I have worked with Vikram (Malhotra) in three consecutive successful films. I must say, his production house not only talks about creative empowerment but actually going ahead and making films that are so important in storytelling,” Vidya pointed out.

Vikram Malhotra, the CEO of ‘Abundantia Entertainment’, on the other hand, admits that as a production house, they focus on the story first and then the rest follows for him.

“Yes, be it Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Jalsa they are female-led films. But for us, all these stories are equally important, engaging and entertaining. That is why we make a film. We do not look at the gender of the protagonist but how strong the content is. Our parameter is simple. We submit to the vision of the storyteller, followed by the size of the audience that the story can impact and then comes the economic consideration, of budget and platform,” explained Vikram.