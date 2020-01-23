Bhawanipatna: Former Biju Janta Dal (BJD) MLA Anam Naik, who was under Vigilance scanner following a raid at his properties, has been arrested by the anti-graft sleuths at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district Thursday.

According to reports, the Vigilance arrested the politician on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Earlier, January 17, the Koraput Vigilance Division had carried out simultaneous raids at Naik’s duplex lodge and market complex at M Rampur Town, a triple-storied building at Naktiguda, a commercial building at Naktiguda and an under-construction lodge/building at Purunapada under Bhawanipatna Town PS limits.

During the course of search and inventory, Naik was found to possess assets worth Rs 3,42,99,402.

Notably, Anam Naik joined government service as junior clerk in Kalahandi Collectorate in 1990 and, thereafter, he served in the office of Tahasildar, Bhawanipatna, and Bhawanipatna Block.

He resigned from service about 15 years back and entered politics. He was the MLA of Bhawanipatna Assembly Constituency from 2014 to 2019.