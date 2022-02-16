Cuttack: Vigilance sleuths Tuesday carried out simultaneous raids at least at 11 places including the residence of additional superintendent of police (ASP) (Communication) Trinath Mishra in Rasulgarh area of Bhubaneswar, on allegations that he has amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Sources said 11 teams of the anti-corruption wing, comprising three ASPs, 10 DSPs and 13 Inspectors raided as many places belonging to Mishra in Cuttack, Khurda, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur and Nabarangpur districts.

During the raids, the Vigilance sleuths claimed to have stumbled upon movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 8.5 crore belonging to the senior police official, who is posted as the ASP (Communication) at Tulasipur in Cuttack.

The sleuths found the involvement of Mishra’s son and his family members in several businesses including a hospital and a nursing home in Chandikhole area of Jajpur and a medicine store licensed in the name of Mishra’s wife.

A transport business named Shantilata Transport with its offices at Chandikhole and Dhanmandal in Jajpur was also found in the name of Mishra’s wife.

Besides, a three-BHK flat in Bhubaneswar, a farmhouse in Jajpur and three plots in the Capital city and Jajpur were found in Mishra’s name during the raid.

The Vigilance said they have found a fleet of cars including a BMW X7, and motorcycles like Triumph Rocket 3, Hyosung GT250 and Royal Enfield Classic 500.

All the vehicles bear the same fancy registration number 0005. Searches were on when the last reports came in.

PNN