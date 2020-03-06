Nabrangpur: Vigilance sleuths conducted raids Friday morning at the residence and a few other places belonging to the district’s Regional Transport Officer (RTO) of Nabarangpur on charges of accepting a bribe from data entry operator Lakshminath Harijan belonging to his department. He took the alleged bribe for granting ‘permanent’ status to Lakshminath’s temporary job. The RTO officer has been identified Ganeshwar Kanar and he took the alleged bribe February 12.

When it did not materialise, Lakshminath asked Ganeshwar to return the money. However, instead of returning the amount Ganeshwar issued death threats and warned Lakshminath not to speak about the matter to anyone.

With no option left, Lakhsminath approached Vigilance officials and narrated his ordeal. The vigilance sleuths registered a case (No 48/20). The sleuths then started conducting raids at the residence, office and other properties owned by Ganeshwar. Till the time of filing this report, raids are continuing. Sources said that the sleuths are also trying to ascertain whether the wealth of Ganeshwar is proportionate to his income.

Malkangiri DSP RK Biswal and Jeypore DSP SN Panigrahi were present when the raids started.

PNN