Bhubaneswar: Odisha Lokayukta Friday directed the state Vigilance Directorate to investigate the corruption allegation levelled on expelled BJD leader and Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi.

Sources said, Odisha Lokayukta proceeded for the same after seeking permission from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The Lokayukta asked the Vigilance to submit a report within two months after the preliminary investigation.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister had also recommended the Lokayukta December 7 for a probe into the corruption charges against Panigrahi.

Sources said, this is the first time that the Odisha government has asked the Lokayukta to probe into corruption allegations against an MLA.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had expelled its sitting Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi from primary membership of the party November 29. In the expulsion letter, the reason mentioned was ‘anti-people’ activities.

The three-time MLA was subsequently arrested December 3 from his residence and was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. Panigrahi was arrested for his alleged involvement in a job fraud racket. Currently, Panigrahi is lodged in Jharpada jail. The report was lodged by Tata Motors at the Cyber Police Station.

Tata Motors officials had lodged a report accusing Akash Pathak — son of suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak — of duping several job aspirants on the pretext of providing them with jobs in the automobile major. Akash allegedly duped 67 persons from Gopalpur by impersonating as the Managing Director of the company. Tata Motors authorities had come up with a clarification saying that Akash had never been a Tata Motors employee.

