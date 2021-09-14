Bhubaneswar: The Vigilance Directorate Tuesday unearthed assets worth over Rs 4 crore during search operations at the houses of an Anganwadi worker in Odisha.

The raids were launched following allegations that Kabita Mathan, who works at the Koradakanta Anganwadi Centre in Bhubaneswar, possesses assets disproportionate to her known sources of income, the directorate said in a release.

The raids were conducted at six places in Khordha, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur districts by vigilance teams, comprising 10 deputy superintendents of police, five inspectors and other staff, the release said.

Movable and immovable properties worth over Rs 4 crore have been unearthed during the house searches, the release said.

She owns seven buildings, 14 plots, including 10 in Bhubaneswar, one four-wheeler and gold ornaments worth over Rs 6.36 lakh, according to the release.

PTI